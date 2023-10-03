▶ Best Venue For Weddings Western Slope and Mountains — Bella Bolettino Organic Farms LLC

Bella Bolettino Organic Farms LLC Palisade 3857 N River Rd (map) WEBSITE

Bella Bolettino Farms was established in 1957 by the Young and Bolettino Families. We are a USDA organic peach farm and event venue. We have hosted weddings since 2015. We host 8 weddings a year in order to focus our talent on the bridal party, family, and guests. Our packages include several amenities (linens, table/chairs, tableware and glassware, prep kitchen, parking staff, servers). We also provide day of coordinator and a 4 BR/2 BA Airbnb across from the farm. We do the set up and break down. The clients can choose their own vendors or select from our list. We love to show off our wonderful town, local wineries, orchards, and breweries. It is not unusual for a bride a groom to launch their raft from our beach, or arrive on a bike!