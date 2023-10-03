SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Private Golf Course Western Slope and Mountains — Country Club of the Rockies
Country Club of the Rockies
Edwards
0676 Sawatch Dr (map)
MORE BEST OF WESTERN SLOPE AND MOUNTAINS
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
SPONSORED BY
The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.