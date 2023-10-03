SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Food Hall Western Slope and Mountains — Bluebird Market
Bluebird Market
Silverthorne
325 Blue River Pkwy (map)
Bluebird Market is home to 3 women owned businesses, 3 first-to-market concepts with a total of 12 F&B concepts, retail and co-working. The market hall is 30,000 SF building with one very unique feature, the food hall was built around the iconic OLD DILLON INN, a mining era structure dating back to the 1890’s. The food hall now encapsulates the once notorious local saloon which has sat vacant since 2013 when it closed. The bar was originally located in Dillon and moved down to Silverthorne to make room for the reservoir. The legacy will live on inside Bluebird Market.
