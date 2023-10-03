DENVER METRO
▶ Best Concert Venue Western Slope and Mountains — Dillon Amphitheater

Dillon Amphitheater

Dillon

135 W Lodgepole St (map)

WEBSITE

Runners-Up

Ampitheater at Los Colonias Park
Grand Junction
925 Struthers Ave (map)
website

Snowmass Village – Fanny Hill Amphitheater
Snowmass Village
 (map)
website

Gerald R Ford Amphitheater
Vail
530 S Frontage Rd E (map)
website

Vilar Performing Arts Center
Avon
68 Avondale Ln (map)
website

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

