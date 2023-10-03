DENVER METRO
NORTHEAST
W. SLOPE & MOUNTAINS
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
HOME

SPONSORED BY

▶ Best Burger Western Slope and Mountains — Rocky Mountain Taco

Rocky Mountain Taco

Avon

80 W Benchmark Rd (map)

WEBSITE

Rocky Mountain Taco is a hotspot for the Vail Valley! Established in 2015. 3 food trucks and 1 brick and mortar all throughout Eagle County serving our locals the “World’s most best tacos”

Runners-Up

The Buena Viking
Buena Vista
413 E Main St (map)
website

Etown Colorado
Edwards
295 Main St (map)
website

50 Burger
Salida
445 E Hwy 50 (map)
website

MORE BEST OF WESTERN SLOPE AND MOUNTAINS
Coffee Shop
Barbecue
Bookstore
Museum
Florist
Law Firm
Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

SPONSORED BY

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

>> Read more