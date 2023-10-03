SPONSORED BY
Frisco
409 Main St (map)
Bookworm of Edwards
Edwards
295 Main St (map)
The Bookworm of Edwards is a passionate, community-minded, locally owned independent bookstore and cafe that achieves excellence in service and quality of selection by providing a unique shopping experience, atmosphere, and event programming for locals and to visitors of the Vail Valley. The Bookworm is the center for people gathering in Edwards. We host more than 50 events annually, plus hundreds of informal meetings and chats among friends and colleagues. We pride ourselves on the passion of our employees and the quality of our service, and we strive to become indispensable to the locals and visitors of Eagle County.
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
