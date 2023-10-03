▶ Best Hospital Southwest — Montrose Regional Health

Montrose Regional Health Montrose 800 S 3rd St (map) WEBSITE

Montrose Regional Health is a 501(c)3 nonprofit healthcare system serving Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison, Delta, Hinsdale and San Juan counties. The hospital is licensed for 75-beds and offers an extensive range of inpatient & outpatient health care services, including cardiology, oncology, minimally invasive surgery, laboratory, medical imaging/radiology, Mountain View Therapy, Acute Rehabilitation Unit, Spine & Pain Center, advanced respiratory & pulmonary services, and the family birthing center. The health system has a reputation for acquiring the latest technologies in healthcare and is known for its warm patient care.