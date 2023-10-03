SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Hospital Southwest — Montrose Regional Health
Montrose Regional Health
Montrose
800 S 3rd St (map)
Montrose Regional Health is a 501(c)3 nonprofit healthcare system serving Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison, Delta, Hinsdale and San Juan counties. The hospital is licensed for 75-beds and offers an extensive range of inpatient & outpatient health care services, including cardiology, oncology, minimally invasive surgery, laboratory, medical imaging/radiology, Mountain View Therapy, Acute Rehabilitation Unit, Spine & Pain Center, advanced respiratory & pulmonary services, and the family birthing center. The health system has a reputation for acquiring the latest technologies in healthcare and is known for its warm patient care.
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
