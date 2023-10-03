SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Natural Products Southeast — The Conscious Living Shop
The Conscious Living Shop
Colorado Springs
2616 W Colorado Ave (map)
We are a small, woman-owned business in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We are passionate about animals, the environment, and living as light as possible upon Mother Earth! Our mission is to advocate for a more conscious way of life that focuses on using and producing less waste; thereby, eliminating the need for disposables that put a strain on our finite resources and damage our environment. We hope to accomplish this by offering simple, everyday options that are eco-friendly, sustainable, fair trade and vegan-friendly. We also offer bulk refill solutions for home and body products, including, shampoo/conditioner, lotion, hand soap, laundry soap, dish soap, all-purpose cleaners, facial care, dental care, and MORE!
MORE BEST OF SOUTHEAST
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
SPONSORED BY
The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.