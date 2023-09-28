DENVER METRO
NORTHEAST
W. SLOPE & MOUNTAINS
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
HOME

SPONSORED BY

▶ Best Coffee Northeast — Mugs Old Town

Mugs Old Town

Fort Collins

261 S College Ave (map)

WEBSITE

LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2002 Mugs is not just another restaurant. We are a community and a family. We are baristas, bartenders and food artisans. We strive to serve quality products in a welcoming environment while offering stellar customer service.

MORE BEST OF NORTHEAST
Coffee Shop
Barbecue
Bookstore
Museum
Florist
Law Firm
Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

SPONSORED BY

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

>> Read more