▶ Best Book Store Northeast — Indigo Rose Books

Indigo Rose Books

Fort Collins

Old Firehouse Books

Fort Collins

Located in the old historic firehouse of Fort Collins, Old Firehouse Books is the largest independent bookstore in Northern Colorado. Selling new and used books, we pride ourselves on maintaining a large and diverse selection of books on our shelves, with everything from fiction to nonfiction to children’s books! We love books, and we love to help you pick the perfect one.

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

