▶ Best Weekend Attraction Denver Metro — Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf
Denver
1338 1st St (map)
Meow Wolf Denver is an immersive art exhibition brought to life by 300 creatives, more than 100 based in Colorado. These stories are woven throughout the converged worlds where travelers of all ages explore the mysteries of the exhibit. Featuring four floors, dozens of installations, surreal portals, secret wormholes and psychedelic, mind-bending art, Convergence Station creates an unparalleled experience of exploration. Find your own way as you uncover the secrets of the multiverse – where memories are currency.
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
