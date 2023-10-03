▶ Best Venue For Conferences Meetings Denver Metro — Colorado Convention Center

Colorado Convention Center Denver 700 14th St (map) WEBSITE

The Colorado Convention Center is the premier venue in Colorado, home of 580,000 sq.ft. of exhibit space, 2 ballrooms totaling 85,000 sq. ft., 63 meeting rooms with 100,000 sq. ft. of space and the 5,000 seat Bellco Theatre. In 2024 we will open the Blue Bird Ballroom, a new 85,000 sq.ft. multi-function event space that will have dramatic views of the front range. The Colorado Convention Center is located in Downtown Denver, within walking distance of 13,000 hotel rooms, dining, shopping and entertainment. We welcome events of all sizes!