▶ Best Vegetarian Meal Denver Metro — City O’ City

City O’ City

Denver

206 East 13th Ave (map)

WEBSITE

Welcome to City, O’ City, where veggies meet comfort food in a match made in culinary heaven. We’re here for you, whether it’s for your morning latte, an afternoon happy hour beer, some late night fries, a sweet treat, or the best brunch you’ve ever had. Our mouthwatering, fully vegetarian menu with vegan options combines inventive flavors and plant-based ingredients to make dishes that are as delicious as they are sustainable. Throughout the years, our eclectic and friendly space has facilitated community among Denverites, travelers, artists, and the doers and makers of the world. Come be a part of our community and experience some of the best comfort food of your life!

Runners-Up

Next Level Burger
Denver
1605 E Evans Ave (map)
website

Edible Beats – Vital Root
Denver
3915 Tennyson St (map)
website

Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Boulder
770 13th St (map)
website

Somebody People
Denver
1165 S Broadway (map)
website

Watercourse Foods
Denver
837 E 17th Ave (map)
website

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

