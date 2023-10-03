EarthLinks Denver 2746 W 13th Ave (map) WEBSITE

EarthLinks cultivates transformation and self-worth with people experiencing homelessness and poverty. By creating opportunities through Earth-centered programs, individuals step out of isolation and into community- restoring each other and the planet. At EarthLinks, everything we do benefits people and the planet. Through our micro-enterprise Workshop Program, Participants earn a stipend for their work in the garden and creative workshop. Participants create Earth-Friendly crafts, art and or products while benefiting from skills development, increased accountability, and goal setting. In the EarthLinks coffee shop the products from the Workshop are sold and all proceeds go back into supporting Participants and our programs.

GraceFull Community Cafe Littleton 5610 S Curtice St (map) WEBSITE

GraceFull is a “pay what you can” breakfast and lunch cafe that partners with GraceFull Foundation, our 501(c)3 non profit. We believe everyone deserves access to a fresh, healthy and delicious meal and good community, regardless of their ability to pay. We serve an average of 75 Grace in Action meals each day to individuals who are struggling with food insecurity and any tips guests are able to donate help fund future Grace in Action meals. We also welcome volunteers to join in our mission. Visit gracefullcafe.com to find out more!