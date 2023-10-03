SPONSORED BY
B Public Relations
Denver
2930 Umatilla St (map)
B Public Relations (BPR) is an integrated, strategic communications firm with extensive experience developing and executing public relations, influencer and social media campaigns for clients within the hospitality and tourism industries. A well-established mid-size boutique agency, BPR knows the places, spaces and faces that resonate with media, influencers and guests alike. With a home base in Denver, as well as offices in Chicago, Nashville, Seattle and Boston, BPR’s expertise ranges from locally-owned restaurants and intriguing events to international resorts, major tourism destinations and multi-location/multi-concept restaurant groups across the country.
