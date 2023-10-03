DENVER METRO
▶ Best Public Golf Course Denver Metro — Harvard Gulch Golf Course

Harvards Gulch Golf Course

Denver

660 E Iliff Ave (map)

WEBSITE

Runners-Up

Applewood Golf Course
Golden
14001 W 32nd Ave (map)
website

Arrowhead Golf Course
Littleton
10850 Sundown Trl (map)
website

City Park
Denver
2001 Colorado Blvd (map)
website

Fossil Trace Golf Club
Golden
3050 Illinois St (map)
website

Fox Hollow Golf Course
Lakewood
13410 W Morrison Rd (map)
website

The Ridge at Castle Pines
Castle Pines
1414 Castle Pines Pkwy (map)
website

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

