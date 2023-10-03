SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Patio Denver Metro — Angelo’s Taverna
Angelo’s Taverna
Denver
620 E 6th Ave (map)
Postino WineCafe
Denver
830 N Colorado Blvd (map)
Runners-Up
MORE BEST OF DENVER METRO
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
SPONSORED BY
The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.