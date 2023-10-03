SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Organization To Give Back To Denver Metro — EarthLinks
EarthLinks
Denver
2746 W 13th Ave (map)
EarthLinks cultivates transformation and self-worth with people experiencing homelessness and poverty. By creating opportunities through Earth-centered programs, individuals step out of isolation and into community- restoring each other and the planet. At EarthLinks, everything we do benefits people and the planet. Through our micro-enterprise Workshop Program, Participants earn a stipend for their work in the garden and creative workshop. Participants create Earth-Friendly crafts, art and or products while benefiting from skills development, increased accountability, and goal setting. In the EarthLinks coffee shop the products from the Workshop are sold and all proceeds go back into supporting Participants and our programs.
Runners-Up
MORE BEST OF DENVER METRO
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
SPONSORED BY
The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.