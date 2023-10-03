▶ Best Online College Denver Metro — CSU Global – Custom programs

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and modern learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks.