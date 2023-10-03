SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Most Impactful Individual Denver Metro — Jason Crow
Jason Crow
Greenwood Village
8547 E Arapahoe Rd (map)
Jill Locantore – Denver Streets Partnership
Denver
1525 Market St (map)
The Denver Streets Partnership is a coalition of community organizations advocating for people-friendly streets in Denver. We envision an equitable and vibrant Denver where human dignity is the guiding principle for our transportation system and communities, with living, public spaces that allow everyone to thrive and connect to what matters most to them. We advocate for the cultural and systemic changes necessary to reduce our city’s unsustainable dependence on cars and to design communities that put people first.
Phil Weisner
Denver
PO Box 13644 (map)
MORE BEST OF DENVER METRO
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
SPONSORED BY
The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.