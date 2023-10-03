DENVER METRO
▶ Best Most Impactful Company Denver Metro — GraceFull Community Cafe

GraceFull Community Cafe

Littleton

5610 S Curtice St (map)

WEBSITE

GraceFull is a “pay what you can” breakfast and lunch cafe that partners with GraceFull Foundation, our 501(c)3 non profit. We believe everyone deserves access to a fresh, healthy and delicious meal and good community, regardless of their ability to pay. We serve an average of 75 Grace in Action meals each day to individuals who are struggling with food insecurity and any tips guests are able to donate help fund future Grace in Action meals. We also welcome volunteers to join in our mission. Visit gracefullcafe.com to find out more!

