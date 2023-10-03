▶ Best Kindergarten (Private) Denver Metro — Denver Academy

Denver Academy Denver 4400 E Iliff Ave (map) WEBSITE

Founded in 1972, Denver Academy (DA) believes that students thrive when taught in the way they learn best. DA is one of the top schools in the nation dedicated to teaching students with diverse learning profiles, including those with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning challenges. DA’s innovative, proven learning model is based on the balanced application of classroom management, information processing, and academic literacy. Small class sizes of 12-14 students facilitate student-centered differentiated instruction. Flexible placement and several academic levels within each core subject, including honors classes and advanced coursework, allow faculty to teach to each student’s optimal level.

Kent Denver School Englewood 4000 E Quincy Ave (map) WEBSITE

St Anne’s Episcopal School Denver 2701 S York St (map) WEBSITE