▶ Best Kindergarten (Private) Denver Metro — Denver Academy
Denver Academy
Denver
4400 E Iliff Ave (map)
Founded in 1972, Denver Academy (DA) believes that students thrive when taught in the way they learn best. DA is one of the top schools in the nation dedicated to teaching students with diverse learning profiles, including those with dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning challenges. DA’s innovative, proven learning model is based on the balanced application of classroom management, information processing, and academic literacy. Small class sizes of 12-14 students facilitate student-centered differentiated instruction. Flexible placement and several academic levels within each core subject, including honors classes and advanced coursework, allow faculty to teach to each student’s optimal level.
Kent Denver School
Englewood
4000 E Quincy Ave (map)
St Anne’s Episcopal School
Denver
2701 S York St (map)
MORE BEST OF DENVER METRO
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
