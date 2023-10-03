SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Jewelry Denver Metro — Sarah O. Jewelry
Sarah O. Jewelry
Denver
4301 Tennyson St (map)
Sarah O. Jewelry is a Latina-owned small business that creates diamond, gemstone, and custom fine jewelry that empowers you to be uniquely you. Sarah O. Jewelry believes that everyone that walks through their doors should feel included and loved no matter how they look, what they believe in or how much money they have. Sarah O. not only offers one-of-a-kind, versatile fine jewelry, but also a heightened fine jewelry experience through their industry expertise and collaborative approach to custom jewelry.
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.