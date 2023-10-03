▶ Best Fine Dining Restaurant Denver Metro — Water Grill

Water Grill Denver 1691 Market St (map) WEBSITE

Devoted to quality and inspired by the season, Water Grill is a seafood destination and signature experience for Guests to enjoy the first catch of the season and a deep selection of fish, lobsters, crabs, oysters and shellfish on a robust menu that frequently changes. The visually captivating space features a Guest-facing raw bar and saltwater tanks showcasing live spiny lobsters and king crabs, adding photo-worthy opportunities to the straight-from-the-water culinary experience. Crewmembers are completely dedicated to being knowledgeable stewards of the ocean and delivering an elevated dining experience.