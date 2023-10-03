DENVER METRO
▶ Best Fine Dining Restaurant Denver Metro — Water Grill

Water Grill

Denver

1691 Market St (map)

WEBSITE

Devoted to quality and inspired by the season, Water Grill is a seafood destination and signature experience for Guests to enjoy the first catch of the season and a deep selection of fish, lobsters, crabs, oysters and shellfish on a robust menu that frequently changes. The visually captivating space features a Guest-facing raw bar and saltwater tanks showcasing live spiny lobsters and king crabs, adding photo-worthy opportunities to the straight-from-the-water culinary experience. Crewmembers are completely dedicated to being knowledgeable stewards of the ocean and delivering an elevated dining experience.

Runners-Up

Annette
Aurora
2501 Dallas St (map)
website

Potager
Denver
1109 Ogden St (map)
website

The Fort Restaurant
Morrison
19192 Hwy 8 (map)
website

The Plimoth Neighborhood Eatery
Denver
2335 E 28th Ave (map)
website

Uchi
Denver
2500 Lawrence St (map)
website

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

