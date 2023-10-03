SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Fine Dining Restaurant Denver Metro — Water Grill
Water Grill
Denver
1691 Market St (map)
Devoted to quality and inspired by the season, Water Grill is a seafood destination and signature experience for Guests to enjoy the first catch of the season and a deep selection of fish, lobsters, crabs, oysters and shellfish on a robust menu that frequently changes. The visually captivating space features a Guest-facing raw bar and saltwater tanks showcasing live spiny lobsters and king crabs, adding photo-worthy opportunities to the straight-from-the-water culinary experience. Crewmembers are completely dedicated to being knowledgeable stewards of the ocean and delivering an elevated dining experience.
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
