▶ Best Distillery Denver Metro — Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Denver

3636 Chestnut Pl (map)

WEBSITE

Woman owned and operated, Ironton distills a variety of small batch, award-winning spirits including whiskeys, gins, liqueurs & more. Enjoy cocktails, a full bar & wood-fired pizzas on Denver’s best dog-friendly patio. Distilling the Spirit of Colorado.

Runners-Up

Denver Distillery
Denver
244 S Broadway (map)
website

Laws Whiskey House
Denver
1420 S Acoma St (map)
website

Stranahan’s Whiskey Distillery & Cocktail Bar
Denver
200 S Kalamath St (map)
website

The Block Distillery Company
Denver
2990 Larimer St (map)
website

The Family Jones
Denver
3245 Osage St (map)
website

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

