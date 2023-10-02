DENVER METRO
▶ Best Concert Venue Denver Metro — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Morrison

18300 W Alameda Pkwy (map)

WEBSITE

Runners-Up

Mission Ballroom
Denver
4242 Wynkoop St (map)
website

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Greenwood Village
6350 Greenwood Plz Blvd (map)
website

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

