▶ Best Collaborator Connecting People Denver Metro — Jill Locantore – Denver Streets Partnership

Jill Locantore – Denver Streets Partnership Denver 1525 Market St (map) WEBSITE

The Denver Streets Partnership is a coalition of community organizations advocating for people-friendly streets in Denver. We envision an equitable and vibrant Denver where human dignity is the guiding principle for our transportation system and communities, with living, public spaces that allow everyone to thrive and connect to what matters most to them. We advocate for the cultural and systemic changes necessary to reduce our city’s unsustainable dependence on cars and to design communities that put people first.