FirstBank is one of the largest privately held banks in the U.S. and is also ranked as one of the best-performing banks in the country (source: American Banker and Bank Director magazine). The bank started in 1963 and slowly grew to more than 100 locations across Colorado, Arizona and California with over $28 billion in assets. It offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services and financing. FirstBank believes in “banking for good”: doing what’s right for customers, communities and employees. This ethos has led it to become nationally recognized for customer/employee satisfaction, banking innovations and community involvement.
