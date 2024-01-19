Despite the high cost of pet care in Colorado, I adopted a puppy this week. An 8-week-old fuzzball that Foothills Animal Shelter called “ummm … maybe a shepherd? We have no idea.” He’s already morphing into the dog he’ll become — the floppy ears he arrived with are now stand-up-straight triangles — and I delight in watching how fast he picks up new tricks. I also marvel at the velocity with which he devolves into a tiny tornado of teeth, nails and pee.
One of the best things I can do for him right now is provide a sense of consistency and repetition. We’re talking morning and evening routines, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s as good for him as it is for me. So while I wrangle him away from my houseplants — which bear the brunt of his tornado tendencies — let’s move onto my favorite part of a morning routine, the news.
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
My family’s $2,000 popsicle and why health care costs so much in Colorado
12.3%
Coloradans in 2021 who skipped needed primary care because of the cost
In the latest installment of our High Cost of Colorado series, health reporter John Ingold digs into whether health care is getting more expensive in Colorado. In some ways, the answer is yes. Payments for prescription drugs and out-of-pocket costs have increased in the past decade. So have the number of insured people and the amount of subsidies for people who buy insurance. More on what’s gone up, what’s come down, and what you can do about it.
AGRICULTURE
Colorado considers allowing sales of raw milk in latest “food freedom” legislation
230
Farms that sell raw milk in Colorado
1987
The year the FDA banned raw milk sales across state lines
Under current Colorado law, in order to buy raw milk in Colorado you have to buy a cow. But a proposed “food freedom” bill could finally open channels for farmers to sell raw milk directly to consumers. The move is part of a larger movement for less government interference in food choices. Reporter Jennifer Brown, who also wrote the article that led senators to discuss the new bill, has more.
OUTDOORS
Could a small sign ease Colorado landowners’ anxiety about letting people recreate on their property?
Lawmakers are once again trying to amend the Colorado Recreational Use Statute which protects landowners who allow recreational use on their land. After a 2019 ruling in favor of an injured cyclist, property owners across Colorado began closing trails, requiring waivers and donating property. Jason Blevins reports on the legislators’ third attempt to ease liability concerns and keep recreational land open.
EQUITY
Nearly 90% of people who are homeless in Denver were already living in Colorado, report shows
11,779
People surveyed who are experiencing homelessness
The annual State of Homelessness report released Thursday collects data throughout the year from about 100 agencies across seven counties. One of the report’s major findings this year is that out of 10,276 people who provided a previous address, more than 9,000 of those addresses were in Colorado, dispelling one common myth that people are moving to Colorado because of cannabis and becoming homeless. Tatiana Flowers has more takeaways.
Cartoonist Jim Morrissey observes that among the long list of problems awaiting legislative attention, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was conspicuously silent about the influx of migrants.
Drew Litton observes that, sure, the rent and utilities might be high. And the cost of anything from hamburgers to housing keeps spiking. But there are options.
“What’d I Miss?” finds Ossie in the midst of a book by W.E.B. Du Bois when he realizes that while history may not repeat itself, sometimes it rhymes.
Each weekday The Daily Sun-Up podcast brings you a bit of Colorado history, headlines and a thoughtful conversation. We keep it tight so you can quickly listen, or stack up a few and tune in at your leisure. You can download the Sun-Up for free in your favorite podcasting app, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or RSS to plug into your app. This week, we circle back with the governor and look ahead to hydrogen fueling stations:
🗣️ Remember, you can ask Siri, Alexa or Google to “play the Daily Sun-Up podcast” and we’ll play right on your smart speaker. As always we appreciate your feedback and comments at podcast@coloradosun.com.
