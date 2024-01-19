Despite the high cost of pet care in Colorado, I adopted a puppy this week. An 8-week-old fuzzball that Foothills Animal Shelter called “ummm … maybe a shepherd? We have no idea.” He’s already morphing into the dog he’ll become — the floppy ears he arrived with are now stand-up-straight triangles — and I delight in watching how fast he picks up new tricks. I also marvel at the velocity with which he devolves into a tiny tornado of teeth, nails and pee.

HIGH COST OF COLORADO

12.3% Coloradans in 2021 who skipped needed primary care because of the cost

In the latest installment of our High Cost of Colorado series, health reporter John Ingold digs into whether health care is getting more expensive in Colorado. In some ways, the answer is yes. Payments for prescription drugs and out-of-pocket costs have increased in the past decade. So have the number of insured people and the amount of subsidies for people who buy insurance. More on what’s gone up, what’s come down, and what you can do about it.

READ MORE

AGRICULTURE

A dairy cow, “Daffy,” grazes a pasture of ryegrass, alfalfa and orchard grass at the Larga Vista Ranch in Boone. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

230 Farms that sell raw milk in Colorado

1987 The year the FDA banned raw milk sales across state lines

Under current Colorado law, in order to buy raw milk in Colorado you have to buy a cow. But a proposed “food freedom” bill could finally open channels for farmers to sell raw milk directly to consumers. The move is part of a larger movement for less government interference in food choices. Reporter Jennifer Brown, who also wrote the article that led senators to discuss the new bill, has more.

READ MORE

OUTDOORS

Hikers on the Decalibron loop pass through private property on the way to three 14er summits. A deal with a landowner has transferred 289 acres of private land on Mount Democrat to the Pike National Forest. (Courtesy The Conservation Fund)

“For 30 years the Colorado Recreational Use Statute was the agreement that worked, but once that veil got pierced, now every property owner wonders: ‘Have I been vulnerable this whole time?’” — Sen. Mark Baisley

Lawmakers are once again trying to amend the Colorado Recreational Use Statute which protects landowners who allow recreational use on their land. After a 2019 ruling in favor of an injured cyclist, property owners across Colorado began closing trails, requiring waivers and donating property. Jason Blevins reports on the legislators’ third attempt to ease liability concerns and keep recreational land open.

READ MORE

America’s Mountain could get some oversight from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Pikes Peak Outdoor Initiative spent three years on a plan aimed at protecting the mountain and the overwhelmed towns surrounding it.

EQUITY

An unhoused Denver resident walks past his tent in an encampment along the 1300 block of Pearl Street in Denver on Jan. 13, 2021. (Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun)

11,779 People surveyed who are experiencing homelessness

The annual State of Homelessness report released Thursday collects data throughout the year from about 100 agencies across seven counties. One of the report’s major findings this year is that out of 10,276 people who provided a previous address, more than 9,000 of those addresses were in Colorado, dispelling one common myth that people are moving to Colorado because of cannabis and becoming homeless. Tatiana Flowers has more takeaways.

READ MORE

MORE NEWS

How has enrollment changed at your child’s school? Find out with a look at this interactive map. Enrollment decreased at 113 of Colorado’s 178 school districts this year. Use our interactive map to learn about your district’s numbers over the past five years.

Enrollment decreased at 113 of Colorado’s 178 school districts this year. Use our interactive map to learn about your district’s numbers over the past five years. Forest Service pulls right-of-way permit that would have allowed construction of Uinta Basin Railway. The proposed railway would carry 350,000 barrels of crude oil daily through Colorado on its way to the Gulf Coast.

THE COLORADO REPORT

THE OPINION PAGE

COMMUNITY

Colorado’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program has done immeasurable good but needs more funding to meet community needs. If our state truly wants to prioritize equity, sending $10 million to the OEGP should be near the top of the list

— Chris Talbot-Heindl, Communications director on the Leadership Team at Rocky Mountain Wild

CARTOONS

Cartoonist Jim Morrissey observes that among the long list of problems awaiting legislative attention, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was conspicuously silent about the influx of migrants.

CARTOON

Drew Litton observes that, sure, the rent and utilities might be high. And the cost of anything from hamburgers to housing keeps spiking. But there are options.

CARTOON

“What’d I Miss?” finds Ossie in the midst of a book by W.E.B. Du Bois when he realizes that while history may not repeat itself, sometimes it rhymes.

CARTOON

