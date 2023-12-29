Well, here we are on the cusp of 2024. I’m not much of a resolutions person, but I am a big to-do list person, so this is the time when I scramble to check off those final tasks that slipped through my schedule. Or, you know, move them into next year (looking at you, DMV appointment).
Collectively, we’ve been able to get a lot done at The Colorado Sun this year thanks to the generosity of readers like you.
You’ve been with us as we’ve celebrated our fifth anniversary, changed to a nonprofit and earned a Trust Mark. You’ve supported our special reporting projects on HOA foreclosures, solitary confinement, the high cost of living in Colorado, the local news crisis and pinpointing just what is wrong with the Colorado Rockies. As a reader-supported news organization, we depend on our fellow Coloradans to help us bring you the reporting for which we are known.
If you have room for one more to-do, please consider making a year-end gift to The Sun.
Thanks for spending your year with us! We can’t wait for what’s next. For now, here’s today’s news.
THE NEWS
ELECTION 2024
Colorado GOP’s appeal to U.S. Supreme Court likely guarantees Trump will be on state’s presidential primary ballot
Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump violated the Civil War-era “insurrection clause” and therefore could not appear on the presidential primary ballot. On Wednesday, the Colorado Republican Party filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking them to overturn the decision. This move puts a time crunch on the high court to issue a ruling in a matter of days, before the Jan. 5 deadline to set the state’s ballot. Political reporters Jesse Paul and Brian Eason explain why this means Trump will probably appear on the ballot after all, and what the case means nationally.
OUTDOORS
CPW says it will not kill wolves after attacks on North Park rancher’s cattle
Colorado Parks and Wildlife denied rancher Don Gittleson’s request for the agency to kill two wolves that prey on his cattle and nearby livestock in North Park. Gittleson made the formal request in a letter to CPW last week, shortly after the release of 10 gray wolves into Grand County. Over the past two years, seven of Don and Kim Gittleson’s cows have been killed or injured by a wolf, and the couple feels they have exhausted their options for mitigation. Tracy Ross has more.
ENVIRONMENT
Thinning Colorado forests to reduce fire danger also helps bees and flowers, research shows
32,000
Acres of vulnerable and degraded forest along the Front Range selected for restoration
Since 2009 a restoration program has methodically made its way through Front Range forests, thinning excess trees and removing dense undergrowth to return the forests to a “pre-European” state. New research from Colorado State and Utah State universities shows that the yearslong effort has brought more bees and flowers to the selected areas, increased climate change resilience and had an observable impact on wildfire intensity. William Allstetter walks us through the research.
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
COMMUNITY
CARTOONS
Cartoonist Drew Litton observes that with the Denver Broncos’ benching of quarterback Russell Wilson for the last two games, the new ownership’s expensive experiment appears to be over.
In “What’d I Miss?” as 2023 winds down, Myra considers resolutions centered on the upcoming presidential election — and on keeping Trump out of the White House.
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.
Podcast Playlist
CONVERSATION
Each weekday The Daily Sun-Up podcast brings you a bit of Colorado history, headlines and a thoughtful conversation. We keep it tight so you can quickly listen, or stack up a few and tune in at your leisure. You can download the Sun-Up for free in your favorite podcasting app, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or RSS to plug into your app. This week we brought back some of our top podcasts from 2023.
🗣️Remember to ask your favorite smart device to “play the Daily Sun-Up podcast” and we’ll be on the speaker. As always we appreciate your feedback and comments at podcast@coloradosun.com.
Let’s do this again next year!
— Parker & the whole staff of The Sun
Corrections & Clarifications
Thursday’s edition of The Sunriser was updated at 10:26 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2023, to correct a misspelling of Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen’s name, and to fix the date for Wes Anderson New Year’s Eve at the Thin Man Tavern to Dec. 31.
Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.
Type of Story: News
Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.