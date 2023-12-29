Well, here we are on the cusp of 2024. I’m not much of a resolutions person, but I am a big to-do list person, so this is the time when I scramble to check off those final tasks that slipped through my schedule. Or, you know, move them into next year (looking at you, DMV appointment).

The outcome of the case will have national consequences as Trump’s candidacy has been challenged under the Civil War-era provision, found in the 14th Amendment, in several states.

“We obviously are going to ask for an extremely accelerated timeline …” — Sean Grimsley, attorney for the plaintiffs seeking to disqualify Trump

Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump violated the Civil War-era “insurrection clause” and therefore could not appear on the presidential primary ballot. On Wednesday, the Colorado Republican Party filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking them to overturn the decision. This move puts a time crunch on the high court to issue a ruling in a matter of days, before the Jan. 5 deadline to set the state’s ballot. Political reporters Jesse Paul and Brian Eason explain why this means Trump will probably appear on the ballot after all, and what the case means nationally.

Kim Gittleson, center, during an investigation on her ranch by Colorado Parks and Wildlife district managers of a heifer killed by wolves who migrated from Wyoming, on Jan. 19, 2022. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

“We brought in donkeys, we brought horned cattle, we had fladry, we had cracker shells, we had so many things.” — Kim Gittleson, rancher

Colorado Parks and Wildlife denied rancher Don Gittleson’s request for the agency to kill two wolves that prey on his cattle and nearby livestock in North Park. Gittleson made the formal request in a letter to CPW last week, shortly after the release of 10 gray wolves into Grand County. Over the past two years, seven of Don and Kim Gittleson’s cows have been killed or injured by a wolf, and the couple feels they have exhausted their options for mitigation. Tracy Ross has more.

Flower blooming June 17, 2021, among trees burned in Rocky Mountain National Park less than a year before. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

32,000 Acres of vulnerable and degraded forest along the Front Range selected for restoration

Since 2009 a restoration program has methodically made its way through Front Range forests, thinning excess trees and removing dense undergrowth to return the forests to a “pre-European” state. New research from Colorado State and Utah State universities shows that the yearslong effort has brought more bees and flowers to the selected areas, increased climate change resilience and had an observable impact on wildfire intensity. William Allstetter walks us through the research.

Speeding up work authorizations for Venezuelan migrants in Colorado would improve health and ease homelessness crisis. Federal government needs to improve its system to get migrants working faster and ease the burden on Denver and other U.S. cities

— Meagan Bean, recent graduate with master’s in public health from the Colorado School of Public Health and Penelope Velasco, student at the Colorado School of Public Health

Cartoonist Drew Litton observes that with the Denver Broncos’ benching of quarterback Russell Wilson for the last two games, the new ownership’s expensive experiment appears to be over.

In “What’d I Miss?” as 2023 winds down, Myra considers resolutions centered on the upcoming presidential election — and on keeping Trump out of the White House.

Thursday’s edition of The Sunriser was updated at 10:26 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2023, to correct a misspelling of Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen’s name, and to fix the date for Wes Anderson New Year’s Eve at the Thin Man Tavern to Dec. 31.

Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.