THE NEWS

HOUSING

5th Denver’s rank among cities with the largest homeless populations in the nation

Every year in January, Metro Denver Homeless Initiative conducts what’s called a “point in time count” to collect the number of people sleeping on the street and in homeless shelters. Jennifer Brown and Kevin Jeffers put together a visual guide of this year’s numbers, which breaks down who these people are, where they came from and who was left out.

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The University of Colorado campus in Boulder photographed Aug. 23, 2021. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

12,500 High school students who could receive free college tuition

A staff report presented to the Joint Budget Committee this month found that for $12.4 million — less than 1% of Colorado’s $1.4 billion general fund budget for higher education — the state could grant free college tuition to any high school student whose family makes less than $60,000. And for an extra $5 million, the state could bump that income cap to $70,000. Brian Eason has more on the numbers and their potential impact.

WATER

Markers on the side of Glen Canyon Dam near the Utah-Arizona border show the water level of Lake Powell, which sat at about 3,570 feet on Dec. 18. (Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun)

7.62 million acre-feet The amount of water expected to flow into Lake Powell between October and December

12 million acre-feet The amount of water that flowed into Lake Powell last year during the same time period

Water experts throughout the Colorado River Basin are still waiting to see what this year’s Rocky Mountain snowpack will provide. Even though the basin’s main reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, have recovered from the dangerous lows of a couple years ago, they’re still in a fragile position. So far, this year’s snowpack isn’t inspiring confidence. Shannon Mullane has the story.

OUTDOORS

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County on Monday. Pictured is wolf 2302-OR. The juvenile female from the Five Points pack in Oregon weighed 68 pounds. (Provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“I don’t want a big production. I don’t want everyone showing how they got a wolf.” — Don Gittleson, rancher

This week, as Coloradans watched an unforgettable, slow-motion video of the Grand County wolf release, rancher Don Gittleson fixed his attention on one wolf-related phrase: “chronically depredating.” Gittleson wrote to Colorado Parks and Wildlife insisting that they provide clarity around this phrase, which has seemingly stalled their handling of a wolf that killed or injured seven of Gittleson’s cattle. As Tracy Ross reports, Gittleson isn’t the only rancher losing patience with the agency.

MORE NEWS

Why Colorado-based NORAD started tracking Santa, and what it looks like this year. The Colorado Springs tradition, which began as an accident, returns for its 68th year.

THE COLORADO REPORT

THE OPINION PAGE

CARTOONS

Cartoonist Jim Morrissey observes that the wolves Colorado reintroduced this week may have been imported, but they wasted no time adapting to the local culture.

Meanwhile, Drew Litton offers a humorous holiday riff on the wolf reintroduction, with apologies to Bing Crosby and the Christmas tune he made famous.

In “What’d I Miss?” Ossie’s still seething over the New Jersey man who subjected his neighbors to racism and harassment — and then cried for leniency.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

