In the meantime, let’s dive right into a busy Thursday’s worth of news, shall we?

THE NEWS

STATE LEGISLATURE

“Serving on a member’s top choice of committee is a privilege — not a right.” — House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon

House Speaker Julie McCluskie yesterday made the extraordinary decision to remove two of the most vocal representatives in the chamber from the House Judiciary Committee. In a statement, McCluskie called the move a “reset” and referred to past conflicts with the two reps — both of whom previously sued Democratic leadership alleging violations of open meetings laws. Jesse Paul and Sandra Fish have much more background on the conflict.

HEALTH

Dec. 15 The deadline for selecting a plan in order to have coverage start on Jan. 1

If you buy health insurance on your own — or if you own a small business and are trying to pick a health plan for your employees — you have almost run out of time to get coverage for next year. But don’t worry, John Ingold has put together some helpful guidance based on reader questions to make the process a little easier.

ENVIRONMENT

Oil field workers are silhouetted while working to plug an orphaned oil and gas well in Broomfield. (Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun)

In pursuit of Gov. Jared Polis’ demands for a 30% cut in ozone precursors, Colorado air pollution regulators want to add a per-barrel limit on emissions of nitrogen oxides. Michael Booth explains how these “intensity” caps work — and why environmental groups are still unhappy about the lack of enforcement built into the plan.

$3B trimmed from Xcel Energy’s plan for new solar, wind electricity generation in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission scaled back Xcel’s ambitious — but expensive — plan to build new green energy generation and new transmission lines around the state. Mark Jaffe has more.

WILDLIFE

Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed GPS collars on two wolves in North Park on Feb. 2. Male wolf 2101 has a gray coat and is in the foreground on the right. Male wolf 2301, believed to be the offspring of the gray colored wolf, has a black coat and is in the background on the left. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife photo)

On the cusp of the voter-mandated physical reintroduction of wolves to the Colorado wilderness, ranchers filed suits asking a federal judge to temporarily halt the releases. But as Jason Blevins reports, both federal and state officials plan to argue at today’s hearing that the request has no merit and would undermine public interest.

WATER

Storm clouds roil above an irrigated potato field as it is watered by an irrigation system near Center, Colorado on July 19, 2022. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun)

“Is it going to fix the water issues in Colorado? No. But we’re going to get a good solid shot at implementing practices that show us what works and what doesn’t.” — Greg Peterson, executive director of the Colorado Ag Water Alliance

Agriculture controls roughly 80% of the water in the American West, so pretty much any major conservation project has to go through the industry. Jerd Smith with Fresh Water News reports on how a new infusion of grant money is helping the Colorado Ag Water Alliance pay farmers and ranchers to experiment and develop new techniques.

SCHOOLS

First-grade teacher Keri Gordon prepares her classroom for the new school year Aug. 17 at Doull Elementary School in Denver. This is Gordon’s 19th year teaching. (Valerie Mosley, Special to the Colorado Sun)

A report released by the Colorado Education Association is raising concerns about the well-being of the state’s teachers — 66% of whom said they have experienced a “substantial deterioration” in their mental health during the past few years. Erica Breunlin analyzes the results.

MORE NEWS

Trinidad’s Temple Aaron, built in 1889, is Colorado’s oldest continuously operating synagogue. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

Temple Aaron in Trinidad, one of the oldest synagogues in the West, named National Historic Landmark. The 134-year-old synagogue received an influx of funding after it was put up for sale in 2016 and hopes the designation will help it create more programming for the community.

The 134-year-old synagogue received an influx of funding after it was put up for sale in 2016 and hopes the designation will help it create more programming for the community. Man arrested in fatal Denver-area road rage shooting between Tesla drivers in May. Jeremy Smith, 39, was arrested after a monthslong investigation into the clash between Smith and another armed Tesla owner who arrived at a supercharger station at the same time. Smith told a 911 operator he was acting in self-defense when he pepper-sprayed and shot Adam Fesquez, the other driver, who died in the hospital from his injuries.

THE COLORADO REPORT

THE OPINION PAGE

COMMUNITY

Colorado River operations must adapt to a variable climate, and it starts with every basin state taking responsibility. While Coloradans continue to conserve, Lower Basin states can no longer take more than what nature provides in a given year

— Becky Mitchell, Colorado commissioner to the Upper Colorado River Commission

What’s Happening

Part of the “ambits” exhibition featuring the artwork of Chelsea Kaiah. Hold the horn in the foreground to your ear and you’ll hear an audio recording from a ceremonial killing of a bison. (Parker Yamasaki, The Colorado Sun)

“ambits” at RedLine

I love a group art show. While solo exhibitions give viewers an opportunity to dig into an artist’s process and progress, group exhibitions have a way of bringing out the edges of an artist’s work.

On view at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver is “ambits,” a group exhibition featuring Chelsea Kaiah, Max Maddox and Laura Shill. The three artists were brought together as inaugural recipients of the Greene Fellowship, a grant program that supports working artists in Denver with a $25,000 award, studio visits and business training, among other perks.

The three artists’ works are placed together in the art center’s cozy front room (the large main gallery, also worth a look, has something like a retrospective of the Colorado artist Gonzo). The “ambits” room is divided into loose thirds, and each artist, ironically, explores the theme of “boundaries” according to the curatorial statement.

The literal bright spot in the space is Kaiah’s corner. The Ute, Apache and Irish artist marries traditional Indigenous techniques, rituals and symbolism with contemporary art forms. The result is a corner full of interesting forms made of beads, quills and bison hides.

“Ambits” will remain on display until Jan. 14.

Suggested donation $5; Dec. 9-Jan. 14; RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Saved by the Wine . A holiday events lineup with range. On Saturday, SBTW is hosting a family-friendly singalong (5-7 p.m.) followed by a trap music Christmas party (8-11 p.m.), which goes to show this wine bar knows a thing or two about excellent pairings. Ugly Sweater trivia is Tuesday night, and a Swiftie Soiree (aka Swiftmas) rounds things out next Thursday.

Free; Dec. 16-21, various times; Saved By The Wine, 765 W. Anemone Trail, Dillon

. A holiday events lineup with range. On Saturday, SBTW is hosting a family-friendly singalong (5-7 p.m.) followed by a trap music Christmas party (8-11 p.m.), which goes to show this wine bar knows a thing or two about excellent pairings. Ugly Sweater trivia is Tuesday night, and a Swiftie Soiree (aka Swiftmas) rounds things out next Thursday. Free; Dec. 16-21, various times; Saved By The Wine, 765 W. Anemone Trail, Dillon Trinidad Tea Party . On Saturday the Trinidad History Museum will host a tea party based on “The Nutcracker.” Teas will be provided by Trinidad Tea Company, with other themed snacks and kid-friendly treats available as well. Reservations are required.

$15; Dec. 16 and 23, 2-4 p.m.; Trinidad History Museum, 312 E. Main St., Trinidad

. On Saturday the Trinidad History Museum will host a tea party based on “The Nutcracker.” Teas will be provided by Trinidad Tea Company, with other themed snacks and kid-friendly treats available as well. Reservations are required. $15; Dec. 16 and 23, 2-4 p.m.; Trinidad History Museum, 312 E. Main St., Trinidad Sensory Friendly Santa Visits. Santa will make three visits to the Roaring Fork Valley over the next two weeks, but he’s leaving the elves (and his outside voice) at the North Pole. Expect a Santa trained in sensory-friendly practices, ambient lights, low music and a helpful staff who can offer alternatives to sitting on Santa’s lap.

Free; Dec. 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Bluebird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave. #3402, Glenwood Springs

