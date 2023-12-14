Good morning, Colorado.
You might notice our site looking slightly different when you read today’s stories. As you likely know, disinformation and doubt have flooded the entire news industry. We saw this happening and we wanted to do something about it.
So we called The Trust Project, the first global transparency standard that proves a news outlet’s commitment to original reporting, accuracy, inclusion and fairness.
For the past six months, we’ve been working extensively with the organization to implement its 8 Trust Indicators to help readers and viewers easily recognize trustworthy news.
What does that mean? First we started with ourselves — strengthening policies and training staff. Then we moved to what you can see — restructuring our site to emphasize transparency. Now you’ll see a link to our editorial practices on every story. You’ll find all of our corrections in one place, plus an explanation of how you can request your own. Our long investigative stories will also include our methods and a reference list to show what goes on behind the scenes.
Today we are happy to announce that we’ve officially been awarded the group’s Trust Mark — so you’ll start seeing that on our site, too.
But the process isn’t over yet. Because we don’t just want the Trust Project’s stamp of approval, we want yours. So we ask: What can we, The Colorado Sun, do to improve your trust? Reply to let us know.
In the meantime, let’s dive right into a busy Thursday’s worth of news, shall we?
P.S. Time is running out to double your impact during our Winter Membership Drive! We’re just 53 new or upgrading members away from our goal — and we’d be thrilled to have you be part of our supporting community. Just hit the button below to join!
THE NEWS
STATE LEGISLATURE
Elisabeth Epps, Bob Marshall removed from Colorado House Judiciary Committee by speaker
House Speaker Julie McCluskie yesterday made the extraordinary decision to remove two of the most vocal representatives in the chamber from the House Judiciary Committee. In a statement, McCluskie called the move a “reset” and referred to past conflicts with the two reps — both of whom previously sued Democratic leadership alleging violations of open meetings laws. Jesse Paul and Sandra Fish have much more background on the conflict.
HEALTH
A (very) last-minute guide to buying health insurance in Colorado
Dec. 15
The deadline for selecting a plan in order to have coverage start on Jan. 1
If you buy health insurance on your own — or if you own a small business and are trying to pick a health plan for your employees — you have almost run out of time to get coverage for next year. But don’t worry, John Ingold has put together some helpful guidance based on reader questions to make the process a little easier.
ENVIRONMENT
Colorado pitches even more “intensity” caps on oil and gas to help fight ozone
In pursuit of Gov. Jared Polis’ demands for a 30% cut in ozone precursors, Colorado air pollution regulators want to add a per-barrel limit on emissions of nitrogen oxides. Michael Booth explains how these “intensity” caps work — and why environmental groups are still unhappy about the lack of enforcement built into the plan.
WILDLIFE
A flurry of filings in Colorado wolf reintroduction lawsuit sets the stage for critical Thursday hearing
On the cusp of the voter-mandated physical reintroduction of wolves to the Colorado wilderness, ranchers filed suits asking a federal judge to temporarily halt the releases. But as Jason Blevins reports, both federal and state officials plan to argue at today’s hearing that the request has no merit and would undermine public interest.
WATER
$1M in grants offered to Colorado farmers with new ideas about conserving water
Agriculture controls roughly 80% of the water in the American West, so pretty much any major conservation project has to go through the industry. Jerd Smith with Fresh Water News reports on how a new infusion of grant money is helping the Colorado Ag Water Alliance pay farmers and ranchers to experiment and develop new techniques.
SCHOOLS
Facing low pay, shortages and violence, nearly 60% of surveyed Colorado teachers consider leaving
A report released by the Colorado Education Association is raising concerns about the well-being of the state’s teachers — 66% of whom said they have experienced a “substantial deterioration” in their mental health during the past few years. Erica Breunlin analyzes the results.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
COMMUNITY
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.
What’s Happening
I love a group art show. While solo exhibitions give viewers an opportunity to dig into an artist’s process and progress, group exhibitions have a way of bringing out the edges of an artist’s work.
On view at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver is “ambits,” a group exhibition featuring Chelsea Kaiah, Max Maddox and Laura Shill. The three artists were brought together as inaugural recipients of the Greene Fellowship, a grant program that supports working artists in Denver with a $25,000 award, studio visits and business training, among other perks.
The three artists’ works are placed together in the art center’s cozy front room (the large main gallery, also worth a look, has something like a retrospective of the Colorado artist Gonzo). The “ambits” room is divided into loose thirds, and each artist, ironically, explores the theme of “boundaries” according to the curatorial statement.
The literal bright spot in the space is Kaiah’s corner. The Ute, Apache and Irish artist marries traditional Indigenous techniques, rituals and symbolism with contemporary art forms. The result is a corner full of interesting forms made of beads, quills and bison hides.
“Ambits” will remain on display until Jan. 14.
Suggested donation $5; Dec. 9-Jan. 14; RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver
Thanks, as always, for sticking with us all the way to the end today. Hope the rest of your week is great and we’ll see you back here tomorrow!
— Danika & the whole staff of The Sun
P.S. Have something you want to share with The Sun? We welcome all ideas and suggestions. Just send us a note at newsletters@coloradosun.com.
Corrections & Clarifications
Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.