Political coverage is the bread and butter of The Colorado Sun so sometimes it feels, at least to me, as though we are on repeat, encouraging people to make sure their voices are heard, that they vote, that they are counted.

This week’s cover story by Nancy Lofholm proves our point. It’s a profile of a 26-year-old woman who grasped her political power after the pandemic cast light on an immigrant community that had for decades stayed to the side in Gunnison, excluded from participation by their language and their cultural differences.

The Cover Story

>> Welcome to the political table, Cora people

Marisela Ballesteros, 26, speaks to a local gathering of Cora Indians in Gunnison on Nov. 3 about the importance of voting. She ran unopposed for a Gunnison City Council seat and is the first Cora person to be elected. The largest population of Cora outside of Mexico is believed to be in the Gunnison Valley. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun)

When I first heard the word Cora in relation to a subgroup of Gunnison County’s Hispanic population, I was intrigued. Who were these Indigenous people who lived in the shadows but served as an important part of the area’s workforce?

For decades people hoping to escape crushing poverty and, more recently, drug cartel violence, have traveled the 1,400 miles from Nayarit state in Mexico. The mountains of the Gunnison area, which resembles their homelands, drew them, along with the many ranchers in the area who needed their skills with livestock.

If not for a community activist who came from the Czech Republic, it wouldn’t have been easy to learn much about the Cora because they tend to be so shy and receding. They lived in the most battered housing enclaves in Gunnison, and they spoke their own language.

As a fellow immigrant, Marketa Zubkova recognized the importance of their culture and created a workbook about the Cora. She researched their religion, their customs, their unusual medical beliefs and their art and opened their world to the greater Gunnison population.

Even with that new window into the Cora, it was inconceivable back then that the Cora would step out of the shadows in big ways in just a few years.

One Cora man became an active volunteer and a bridge between the Cora and the larger community. When the pandemic hit, the Cora were targeted for special aid because of their vulnerability. New bonds were forged in adversity.

When the pandemic died down, a Cora band became a popular part of the local entertainment scene. Cora began to take part in multicultural activities.

The election this month to the Gunnison City Council of a 20-something Cora businesswoman and nonprofit activist is the culmination.

When Marisela Balisteros is sworn in next month, a once-hidden community will have a very public voice, a point of pride, and a sign that a new generation of Cora will meld cultures and make the Gunnison melting pot even richer. >> STORY

The Colorado Lens

In case you missed it, we’ve curated our own visual feed of reporting to catch you up. Here are a few of our favorite photos of everyday places, people and moments from every corner of Colorado lately.

Ijaeda Dube skateboards at the Frisco Adventure Park amid the lack of natural snow in the mountains Nov. 16. Dube recently moved to the area from Vermont to work at Copper Mountain. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Jerome, 17, writes that he is thankful for “all my second chances I’ve been given” on a decorative leaf Nov. 15 at Groundbreakers at Kids Crossing in Colorado Springs. The therapeutic foster care program provides tutoring, therapy and other educational services to youth throughout the state. Jerome, a high school senior, has attended the center five days a week since late summer. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Arborist Davis Glover of American Tree cuts branches from a spruce tree that was infested by ips beetles Tuesday in northeastern Denver. Ips beetles, also known as engraver beetles, tunnel through trees and into their bark and are capable of damaging decades-old trees in weeks. Environmental factors like drought can intensify the damage. American Tree, based in Golden, estimates they have cut down hundreds of trees since 2021 because of the insects. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Stephanie Clark, center, wipes a tear from Alexis Clark’s eye Nov. 19 as family members Brayson Hochevar, right, and Norman Clark, not pictured, honor Stephanie’s younger sister, Ashley Paugh. Paugh was killed in the Club Q shooting in November 2022. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Eagle County Charter Academy students Zoe Devins, left, and Charlotte Lott browse through a fresh edition of the Vail Daily during a “Breakfast with the News” event Nov. 10 at the school cafeteria in Edwards. The school aims to host the event regularly to encourage families to read the news with their kids before class. “It’s teaching the importance of intellectual discourse,” fourth-grade teacher Rebecca Reid said. “We’re sort of in a bubble in the Vail Valley, so it’s thinking about the greater world.” (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Flavor of the Week

>> Farolitos light the way into winter. Throw a pinecone in for good measure.

Farolito along the roofline of The Fort in Morrison are the contemporary extension of a New Mexican tradition of building small bonfires to guide saints. (Tesoro Center photo)

Good design should be taken for granted. It slips into your everyday life acting like it’s always been there, and you don’t notice it until you’re already adept at using it.

In the 1870s, a woman named Margaret E. Knight, one of the most productive female inventors of all time, came up with a simple attachment for paper bag folding machines that gave bags a square, flat bottom. (Before her invention, paper bags were shaped like envelopes.)

By the early 1900s, Knight’s invention made its way into New Mexico, where it merged with a late-December tradition of lighting small bonfires to symbolically guide saints through their cities.

Enter the brown paper bags.

Folks swapped their winter wood piles for flat-bottomed bags, anchored by sand with a lit candle inside. These “farolitos” — from the Spanish word “farol,” meaning lantern — are now a widespread winter tradition that can be viewed all over the Southwest.

Tonight, the Tesoro Cultural Center in Morrison hosts the 20th annual farolito lighting and pinecone ceremony. The farolitos that line the center will be dedicated to a community member who “lit the hearts and minds of us all,” explained Sue Halpern, the center’s managing director.

Attendees are also given a pinecone and a piece of paper, and invited to write a message to someone who lives far away or has passed. The paper is tucked into the pinecones, and the pinecones are tossed into a bonfire. The messages, it is said, will ascend to ancestors in the night sky. Halpern said this tradition is a nod to similar Indigenous ceremonies, while the farolito lighting is based on Mexican traditions, two significant parts of Colorado’s culture.

Mexican hot chocolate, hot cider and biscochitos, the traditional New Mexican shortbread cookies spiced with cinnamon and anise, will be served.

>> FAROLITO LIGHTING AND PINECONE CEREMONY: 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at The Fort, 19192 Colorado 8, Morrison. Free.

SunLit: Sneak Peek

>> In “Rough Ride,” a TV reporter witnesses a death that launches a mystery

“It was a charmed summer night on the carnival midway. Her mind wandered and even the strident music, whirs, and bells could not dampen her spirit. It was good to be home.” — From “Rough Ride”

EXCERPT: TV reporter Darcy Moreland has taken a job at a Cheyenne station and immediately sets out to make an impression at the city’s “rodeo days” festival. But in this excerpt from “Rough Ride,” the first volume of author Paulla Hunter’s adventure series built around Moreland’s character, her performance is interrupted by a sudden and mystifying death that sets up the investigation to unravel the strange chain of events.

>> READ THE SUNLIT EXCERPT

THE SUNLIT INTERVIEW: Setting her series in Cheyenne and around an event meant to mirror Cheyenne Frontier Days was easy for Hunter — her husband had a major role in the real-life event and she got to see its workings up close. But when it came to pursuing her writing, Hunter faced the distinct disadvantage of having a day job. Here’s a bit of her Q&A:

SunLit: What were the biggest challenges you faced in writing this book?

Hunter: Time was my biggest challenge. In my real world, I was a high school English teacher. That took much of my time. I wrote in little bits and pieces and hoped when I got ready to put it together it would look like a fine quilt. It didn’t exactly work that way.

>> READ THE INTERVIEW WITH PAULLA HUNTER

Sunday Reading List

A curated list of what you may have missed from The Colorado Sun this week.

Is a $10,000 machine that can measure rice to the gram worth the expense? In Tamara Chuang’s contribution to our “The High Cost of Colorado” series, Kokoro owner Mas Torito explains how the investment might help his restaurant survive rising ingredient prices. The restaurant serves around 1,500 rice bowls a day.

🌞 How do ski resorts determine how many skiers are on the hill? We don’t know. But Jason Blevins reports that a court case in Park City, Utah, may lift the veil on the secret calculations ski areas make to figure out when their lifts are too full.

🌞 State lawmakers wrapped the special legislative session Monday after finishing up some property tax relief and aid for renters and kids. Brian Eason and Jesse Paul sat through the whole four-day thing so you didn’t have to.

🌞 If at first you don’t succeed in getting right of way to build a trans-county water pipeline, try and try again. Michael Booth has the latest iteration of Thornton’s long battle to get water it owns to town from Larimer County.

🌞 By any measure, Colorado’s system for nominating political candidates is arcane and demands both connections and money. Sandra Fish checked in with political philanthropist Kent Thiry who is taking another run at his version of a more level playing field, backing a ballot initiative that would basically eliminate party primaries and introduce ranked-choice voting to all races from the statehouse on up.

🌞 A Denver judge found that former President Donald Trump participated in an insurrection on Jan. 6, but she wasn’t sure the part of the 14th Amendment that bans insurrectionists from holding public office applies to him. So, Jesse Paul reports, Trump will remain on Colorado’s presidential primary ballot — for now. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal of her ruling. Oral arguments are Dec. 6.

🌞 Opera Colorado artists voted to unionize. Stephanie Wolf reports that it’s a big deal for the Denver-based workers, but bigger still for the American Guild of Musical Artists union, which for the first time in decades has a bargaining unit including all onstage and backstage employees of a U.S. opera company.

🌞 We have just crossed into the most trash-generating time of the year — or at least it feels like it. And despite our ultra-green image, Coloradans are abysmal at recycling. Michael Booth has the story of a pair of Denver restaurants that are trying to do a little better, one reusable carryout container at a time.

Thanks, all, for rising from your turkey coma to spend the morning with us. Have a great week and we’ll see you back here next Colorado Sunday. Bring a friend, if you want! It’s as easy as directing them to this link: coloradosun.com/colorado-sunday.

