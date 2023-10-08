Davalynn Spencer is a nationally acclaimed novelist and Will Rogers Gold Medallion winner who writes Western romance set along the Front Range of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. An award-winning rodeo journalist and former crime-beat reporter for the Cañon City Daily Record, she teaches writing workshops, speaks at special events, and resides in Pueblo, Colorado. Connect with her at www.davalynnspencer.com

SunLit: Tell us this book’s backstory. What inspired you to write it? Where did the story/theme originate?

Davalynn Spencer: “Hope Is Built” is Book 5 of The Cañon City Chronicles, a series I began six years ago. It continues the story of the Hutton family, focusing on Hugh Hutton, third-generation owner of the Rafter-H ranch near Cañon City. As historical fiction, the story is set in context with actual events and locales of the period and told through the eyes of fictional characters.

SunLit: Place this excerpt in context. How does it fit into the book as a whole? Why did you select it?

Spencer: The excerpt I chose is Chapter Seven. I selected this chapter because it shows the goals and desires of the hero and heroine and how those goals conflict, creating tension between the two characters.

SunLit: Tell us about creating this book. What influences and/or experiences informed the project before you sat down to write?

Spencer: “Hope Is Built” was written to continue the saga of the fictional Hutton family living near Cañon City, an area once dominated by ranching and farmland, and enhanced by the discovery of oil seeps.

In the previous Book 4 about the early movie industry in Cañon City, “A Change of Scenery,” a rogue bear is killed that is believed to be a descendant of the legendary (factual) Old Mose. Questions related to that bear play into the conflict at the beginning of this book.

SunLit: Are there lessons you take away from each experience of writing a book? And if so, what did the process of writing this book add to your knowledge and understanding of your craft and/or the subject matter?

Spencer: Research always leads me to discover interesting tidbits which I sprinkle into my historical fiction, such as the oil seeps discovered in the Florence/Cañon City area. I also learn from the characters, writing as if watching them live out their lives—how they face roadblocks and challenges. I endeavor to show their struggles as they would relate to readers today.

SunLit: What were the biggest challenges you faced in writing this book?

Spencer: I love writing, particularly writing about Colorado and its history that is as rich and rugged as the Rockies themselves. The hard part is fitting that writing into my own busy-ness of day-to-day living. However, I am rewarded by readers who tell me they “felt like I was there.”

SunLit: If you could pick just one thing — a theme, lesson, emotion or realization — that readers would take from this book, what would that be?

Spencer: Hope, of course, is the desired takeaway. Redemptive hope that all is not lost, that hearts mend, that faith sustains.

SunLit: In a highly politicized atmosphere where books, and people’s access to them, has become increasingly contentious, what would you add to the conversation about books, libraries and generally the availability of literature in the public sphere?

Spencer: “In the beginning was the Word” (John 1:1 NKJV).

“My people perish for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6 NKJV).

SunLit: Walk us through your writing process: Where and how do you write?

Spencer: My mornings are filled with the business of writing: communications, marketing, research, etc., and the afternoons are dedicated to getting words on the page. I write via a desktop computer in the office of my Pueblo home because I am not a fan of laptops. I’m sure it has to do with my days as a crime-beat reporter in the newsroom of two daily newspapers.

SunLit: The year is 1912. Can a woman inherit property on her own merits?

Spencer: In 1893, women won (by popular referendum) the right to vote in Colorado, the first state in which this occurred. However, women’s suffrage was not the only battle women fought. Property rights and ownership were also a line of contention, including how a woman could prove her identity.

The word of a living male relative was often required to prove who she was. Without the legal right to own property, a woman’s husband or another male relative controlled any property inherited or otherwise given to her.

SunLit: Tell us about your next project.

Spencer: One book remains to be written in The Cañon City Chronicles: Book 6 “Covering Grace.” It is the tale of the Hutton brothers’ sister, Grace, who returns to the family ranch after riding and performing for several years in a traveling Wild West Show. Not your run-of-the-mill woman.

Quick hits: A quirky collection of questions:

SunLit: Do you look forward to the actual work of writing or is it a chore that you dread but must do to achieve good things?

Spencer: I crave writing and do it for the same reason I eat, drink, and sleep.

SunLit: What’s the first piece of writing – at any age – that you remember being proud of?

Spencer: At the time, I was proud of a fictional story I wrote in the sixth grade. My teacher had me read it at a science camp with breaks between scenes during which my fellow students performed skits as “commercials.”

SunLit: When you look back at your early professional writing, how do you feel about it? Impressed? Embarrassed? Satisfied? Wish you could have a do-over?

Spencer: My early professional writing began as a well-paid freelancer for magazines, inspirational periodicals, and trade publications. From there I went into journalism, a career that fit me like a handmade pair of cowboy boots.

SunLit: What three writers, from any era, can you imagine having over for a great discussion about literature and writing? And why?

Spencer: C.S. Lewis – his ability to say clearly in one paragraph what it would take me a page to recount.

Mark Twain – his keen observation and razor-edge sense of humor.

MM Kaye – I loved “The Far Pavilions.”

SunLit: Do you have a favorite quote about writing?

Spencer: Passion stirs our hearts to do what reason says cannot be done.

SunLit: What does the current collection of books on your home shelves tell visitors about you?

Spencer: I like historical fiction and reference books to support it. I read contemporary fiction as well, inspirational books, and the Bible.

SunLit: Soundtrack or silence? What’s the audio background that helps you write?

Spencer: Depending upon the book, I often listen to the movie track for “The Last of the Mohicans.” Otherwise, I prefer silence so I can hear the movie in my head.

SunLit: What event, and at what age, convinced you that you wanted to be a writer?

Spencer: Already primed by my sixth-grade teacher, I was more than ready for the encouragement of my sophomore English teacher who showed us how to write for magazines and encouraged us to learn photography so we would have pictures to sell with our stories. He was right.

SunLit: As an author, what do you most fear?

Spencer: Not having enough time to write.

SunLit: Also as an author, what brings you the greatest satisfaction?

Spencer: Hearing from a reader who was moved by something I wrote.