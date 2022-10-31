The Colorado Sun teamed up with “The Solution Studio” at Metropolitan State University of Denver and a few other organizations to give college students a chance to interview the state’s candidates for governor and U.S. Senate ahead of Election Day on issues like water, mental health and homelessness.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and his Republican challenger, Joe O’Dea, as well as Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, spoke with panels of MSU Denver students.
You can watch each of the interviews below:
Gov. Jared Polis, Democrat
University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, Republican
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Democrat
Joe O’Dea, Republican
More information on the project
The Solution Studio was made possible by a collaboration with New Voices Strategies and the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy and Research Organization. Colorado Public Radio, PBS12 and Univision Colorado were also key to the initiative.
The panel videos were recorded and produced by students in MSU Denver’s Department of Journalism and Media Production.
The Latest
Zornio: Proposition 123 is as much about public health as it is affordable housing
Research shows children are likely to be among the largest beneficiaries of passing Colorado’s Proposition 123
Opinion: The budget surplus won’t last forever. Now’s not the time to cut the income-tax rate
With a recession on the horizon, flush times at the Capitol are nearing an end. The needs of families, roads…
4 killed in shooting at Aurora home; 3 killed in separate Denver incident
Dan Oates, Aurora’s interim police chief, said three men and one woman were killed in the attack just after 2…
Hugh McKean, top Republican in Colorado House, dies of heart attack at 55
The lawmaker from Loveland was first elected to the legislature in 2016
Echoes of a buried past carry from the pauper’s section of a Leadville cemetery all the way to Ireland’s shores
Denver history professor Jim Walsh sees his “life’s work,” with help from both sides of the Atlantic, lead to both…