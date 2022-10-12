Credibility:

  • On the Ground
On the Ground Indicates that a Newsmaker/Newsmakers was/were physically present to report the article from some/all of the location(s) it concerns.

President Joe Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday to unveil the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

Biden also announced that his administration was moving to block mining and oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres of Colorado’s Thompson Divide.

Photos by Hugh Carey of The Colorado Sun and Carolyn Kaster of The Associated Press.

  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the event to designate Camp Hale as a national monument Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, outside Leadville. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

The Latest

The Colorado Sun

Posts by Colorado Sun staff writers and editors. Email: newsroom@coloradosun.com Twitter: