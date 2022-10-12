President Joe Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday to unveil the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Biden also announced that his administration was moving to block mining and oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres of Colorado’s Thompson Divide.
Photos by Hugh Carey of The Colorado Sun and Carolyn Kaster of The Associated Press.
The Latest
Utah-based Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden’s Colorado monument on ancestral land
Ute Indian Tribe says it was not adequately consulted ahead of creation of a Camp Hale national monument near Leadville
Here’s where 7th Congressional District candidates Brittany Pettersen and Erik Aadland stand on the issues
Democrat Brittany Pettersen, a state senator, is running against Army veteran Erik Aadland, a Republican from Pine, in the Jefferson…
Colorado green justice groups hail Xcel Energy’s $32.8 million community solar plan
Rare consensus that settlement will bring more solar gardens and home energy storage to lower income residents
Process to rename Mount Evans begins with a retelling of Sand Creek Massacre story
Six proposals to rename the 14er visible from Denver are on the table, including one that would keep the name…
Here’s where Colorado treasurer candidates Dave Young and Lang Sias stand on the issues
Democratic Treasurer Dave Young faces former state Rep. Lang Sias, a Republican, in the race for who will oversee the…