4 people were aboard small plane that crashed in western Boulder County, FAA says

Four people were aboard a small, twin-engine plane that crashed Sunday morning in western Boulder County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At least one of the people was killed.

Marcia Alexander-Adams, a spokeswoman for the FAA, said the crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. roughly 21 miles west of Boulder. The plane was a Cessna T337G.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” Alexander-Adams said.

Cmdr. Vinnie Montez, a spokesman for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities have confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. Because there were others on the plane, he said that number is likely to rise.

“We believe that we can expect more fatalities,” Montez said.

The crash happened in a wooded area in Lefthand Canyon. It caused a 1-acre wildfire that was put out.

Television news helicopter images from the scene showed charred trees at the crash site.

Information on where the plane had taken off and where it was headed were not provided. Authorities have not released the identities of those who were aboard the aircraft.