Man dies after raft overturns in northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS — Authorities say a man died after the raft he was on overturned in northern Colorado’s Poudre River.

The man, whose name and age have not been released, was tossed into the water just east of the Mishawaka Amphitheatre on Tuesday afternoon. He was pulled to shore, and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer, three sheriff’s deputies and a witness performed CPR while waiting for a medical helicopter.

The man died at a nearby hospital.

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say that by all accounts, the group was experienced and had the proper equipment, including an SOS device that alerted an emergency response center.

The raft was privately owned and was not part of a commercial trip. No other information was released.