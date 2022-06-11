Skip to contents

Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots man after confrontation

Authorities say the man tried to stab a law enforcement officer

The Associated Press
5:16 PM MDT on Jun 11, 2022

SILVER PLUME — A man is dead after being shot by a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Friday night in the small mountain town of Silver Plume.

At about 11:20 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street for a “motorist assist,” according to Undersheriff Bruce Snelling. When deputies arrived, they found a man in a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in an accident, 9News reported.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

When deputies approached the man, he became argumentative and uncooperative, Snelling said. The man armed himself with a knife, he said.

Additional law enforcement officers arrived and attempted to resolve the situation peacefully, Snelling said. Deputies broke out the windows of the vehicle and removed a knife, Snelling said. The man re-armed himself with a rock and a second knife, officials said.

Deputies fired less-lethal bean bags and a taser with no effect on the man, according to Snelling.

The man eventually tried to stab an officer and was shot by a deputy, Snelling said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave during an investigation, Snelling said. The man’s identity will be released after positive identification and notification of the next of kin.

