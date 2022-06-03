Skip to contents

What’d I Miss?: Isn’t there a “well regulated” part of the 2nd Amendment?

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:16 AM MDT on Jun 3, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

