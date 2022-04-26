Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Colorado Rep. Matt Gray won’t run for reelection after DUI arrest

The Colorado Democratic Party will convene a vacancy committee to select a candidate to run for Matt Gray’s Broomfield-area seat in November

Jesse Paul
5:08 PM MDT on Apr 26, 2022
Speaker of the House KC Becker, right, meets with House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, left, and Rep. Matt Gray, center, as the second regular session of the 72nd Colorado General Assembly convenes at the Colorado State Capitol on Jan. 8, 2020. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

State Rep. Matt Gray won’t run for reelection to a fourth and final term in November as planned after he was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Colorado Democratic Party.

The state Democratic party will convene a vacancy committee to select a candidate to run for Gray’s House District 33 seat in November. 

“Colorado Democrats are thankful for Rep. Gray’s service to his constituents in House District 33 and the people of Colorado,” Megan Burns, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Democratic Party, said in a written statement. “We wish him and his family all the best.”

Gray, a Broomfield Democrat, was arrested Thursday as he tried to pick up his kids from school. Broomfield police officers wrote in a report that he was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet and that his breath smelled of alcohol. 

Gray denied being intoxicated, according to police, though he declined a breath test and a sobriety test. He said in a tweet that was later deleted that his behavior and demeanor were a result of his anxiety and depression. 

The 41-year-old is in the final year of his third two-year term in the Colorado House. He is the only Democrat on the June 28 primary ballot in House District 33, which is why a vacancy committee must be convened to select who will replace him in the race to represent the district. 

Gray, a former prosecutor, was first elected in 2016 and has championed transportation issues at the Capitol, particularly around funding road and transit projects. He was also one of the architects of Colorado’s new paid family and parental leave program, approved by voters in 2020.

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.

Each edition if filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

Gray participated in work at the Capitol remotely on Monday and Tuesday. He has not publicly discussed his arrest. 

Gray did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday from The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Democratic Party said Gray withdrew his candidacy Tuesday.

Gray had not communicated his plans to House Democratic leadership as of midday Tuesday.

“I’m trying to give Matt a little bit of time to figure out what he’s going to do,” House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, told reporters. 

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have expressed concern in recent days for Gray’s wellbeing.

“The incredible mental stress of the past couple years should cause us all to feel compassion for anyone struggling with addiction or mental health,” said state Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail. “Rep. Gray is a great champion for the most vulnerable in our state, and I hope he gets any help he needs.”

The Denver Post first reported that Gray has abandoned his plans to seek reelection. The vacancy committee will meet May 1 to select Gray’s replacement.

Gray is scheduled to be arraigned in the DUI case in June.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

Read More:

The Latest

WATCH: Misinformation vs. The Machine — Tumultuous topics in the classroom

Events
The Colorado Sun
11 minutes ago

Colorado Rep. Matt Gray won’t run for reelection after DUI arrest

The Colorado Democratic Party will convene a vacancy committee to select a candidate to run for Matt Gray’s Broomfield-area seat in November

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
1 hour ago

Boulder climate activist’s self-immolation stirs questions on faith, protest

Wynn Bruce, a climate activist and Buddhist, set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

Climate
The Associated Press
12:03 PM MDT

67 wild horses die at federal facility in Cañon City from mysterious illness

The federal Bureau of Land Management says many of the horses are from the West Douglas range, in Rio Blanco County.

Environment
Jennifer Brown
7:58 AM MDT

See more stories