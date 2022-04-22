Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: Does Myra have the heart for her new job?

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:25 AM MDT on Apr 22, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

After long battle, 3 Colorado electric co-ops may renegotiate with Tri-State instead of leaving outright

Partial contracts keep the co-ops in the association while enabling them to purchase cheaper power and build local, renewable energy projects

Business
Mark Jaffe
10 minutes ago

Colorado finds “forever chemicals” PFAS in 100% of fish sampled in three big counties 

In another alarming report about the spread of the toxic waterproofing chemicals, the state says all fish sampled in El Paso, Adams and Jefferson counties were contaminated. Is any level of human consumption safe?

Environment
Michael Booth
13 minutes ago

No speedup in plan for clean trucks, Colorado commissioners say. 

Air Quality Control Commission rejects citizen petition to get clean trucks rules done this year, saying state staff and industry need more time to adopt California’s model.

Environment
Michael Booth
15 minutes ago

What’d I Miss?: Does Myra have the heart for her new job?

Opinion
R. Alan Brooks
and
Cori Redford
2 hours ago

See more stories