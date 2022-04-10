Skip to contents

2 dead, including 5-year-old, in traffic crash in Aurora; driver arrested for DUI

The Associated Press
10:23 AM MDT on Apr 10, 2022

A traffic crash killed a 41-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter on Friday night in Aurora, Colorado, and police said a man has been arrested on investigation of DUI and vehicular homicide.

The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m., police said in a news release.

The Denver Post reported the driver of a Honda CRV was northbound when the vehicle crossed the center lane into southbound traffic. That vehicle hit another CRV that was eastbound. Police say the suspect vehicle then hit two other vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light.

The CRV that was hit had four family members inside, police said. A 41-year-old women in the CRV that was hit died at the scene, police said. A 43-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were taken to a hospital where the girl died of her injuries. The man is in critical condition and the boy was treated and released. People in the other vehicles were not injured.

Police identified the suspect as Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea, 30, of Aurora. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then arrested. He remains in custody.

