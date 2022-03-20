As part of The Colorado Sun’s literature section — SunLit — we’re featuring staff picks from book stores across the state. >> Click here for more SunLit

This week’s bookstore: Out West Books, 533 Main St., Grand Junction

outwestbooks.co | @outwestbooks on Twitter, Instagram

Where the Old West Stayed Young By John Rolfe Burroughs

Out of print

Prices vary, or check out at your local library >> Purchase

From Marya at Out West Books: This book is subtitled: “The remarkable history of Brown’s Park told for the first time, together with an account of the rise and fall of the range-cattle business in northwestern Colorado and Southwestern Wyoming, and much about cattle barons, sheep and sheepmen, forest rangers, range wars, long riders, paid killers, and other bad men.”

That almost says it all. Brown’s Park, Colorado, a place known to only a fraction of Coloradoans, has always captured my imagination. The history of this area is just fascinating. It’s rugged isolation and proximity to Utah and Wyoming made it ideal for lawlessness and a hide out for such characters as Butch Cassidy and his Wild Bunch, the McCarthys and lawman Matt Warner.

It was here that Tom Horn, famous hitman (“range detective”), murdered ranch hand Tom Rash and the Black cowboy Isom Dart, for cattle rustling….and never faced retribution. It is also here that newspaperman Volney Hoggat advertised dry land farming north of Craig to his readers. The homesteaders that arrived sadly discovered that what they gave everything up for was truly un-farmable.

This book covers so much of the colorful history of this often overlooked part of our state. From Jim Bridger to modern day characters, northwest Colorado is still where the “Old West Stayed Young”.

>> Purchase

Nothing Daunted By Dorothy Wickenden

Simon & Schuster

$17.00

April 24, 2012 >> Purchase

From the publisher: In the summer of 1916, Dorothy Woodruff and Rosamond Underwood, bored by society luncheons, charity work, and the effete men who courted them, left their families in Auburn, New York, to teach school in the wilds of northwestern Colorado. They lived with a family of homesteaders in the Elkhead Mountains and rode to school on horseback, often in blinding blizzards. Their students walked or skied, in tattered clothes and shoes tied together with string.

The young cattle rancher who had lured them west, Ferry Carpenter, had promised them the adventure of a lifetime. He hadn’t let on that they would be considered dazzling prospective brides for the locals.

From Marya at Out West Books: So often women tended to come west from the east because they felt too restricted by the norms of the upper class (Mary Coulter and Natalie Curtis come to mind). In Elkhead, Dorothy and Rosamond suffered through their year of teaching in a rough cabin through unimaginable snow storms. Still, they were impressed with the “newness” of a country where they could look out their cabin door and see miles and miles of sagebrush and mountains, dotted here and there with creeks lined with willows.

Rosamund ended up marrying Ferry Carpenter later in life (after his stint as the first director of the BLM and implementation of the Taylor Grazing Act) and the Carpenter Ranch is still a landmark between Hayden and Steamboat Springs.. The author, Dorothy Wickenden, editor of the New Yorker, wrote this story after finding her grandmother Dorothy Woodruff’s letters home about her year teaching in the wilderness of Colorado.

>> Purchase

Nighthawk Rising By Diana Kouris

High Plains Press

$19.95

May 20, 2019 >> Purchase

From the publisher: Ann Bassett was known as the Queen of the Cattle Rustlers, although she was never convicted. Queen Ann, as she was called, lived a life full of adventure and controversy in the Brown’s Park region of Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. She broke bread with Butch Cassidy, had her life turned upside down by notorious range detective Tom Horn, and stood tall against cattle baron Ora Haley.

From Marya at Out West Books: Diana Kouris is a descendent of Brown’s Park pioneers and grew up not far from the Bassett ranch. She has had a lifelong interest in the history of the area, especially that of “Queen” Ann Bassett. Ann Bassett and her sister Josie, each became legends in Northwest Colorado and Northeastern Utah. Many misinterpretations and half truths swirl around these two women, but their true story is better than fiction.

Daughters of Herb Bassett, pioneer of Brown’s Park (Brown’s Hole in those days), they learned to ride and rope as well as any cowboy, yet could host a white linen “Outlaw Thanksgiving.” After Ann’s fiance Matt Rash was murdered by Tom Horn for rustling and because of some unproven claims on her own, Ann became known as Queen of the Cattle Rustlers.( It played well in the newspapers.)

Many have also believed her to be Etta Place, Butch Cassidy’s girlfriend (and some still do!), but Diana Kouris has spent much time and effort refuting this claim. This wonderful true story illuminates the characters and fascinating history of this rugged and remote part of our state and the amazing life of this real Western woman.

>> Purchase

Special

Report Denver doctor helped patients with severe anorexia obtain aid-in-dying medication, spurring national ethics debate A recent case study shocked psychiatrists across the country and added fuel to a long debate about whether right-to-die laws would lead to state-sanctioned deaths of people with mental illness and disabilities. >> READ