Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

Amid Colorado’s substitute shortages, school specialists are filling in while juggling their own work

The Aurora district knew that intervention work was going to be critical to helping students catch up. Some schools hired additional specialists, and many are offering tutoring on weekends or after school.

Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat
7:26 PM MST on Dec 19, 2021

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

When Amie Seese moved into a new job at Mrachek Middle School in Aurora last spring, the goal was for her to spend this school year improving special education programming.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

She created a spreadsheet and was eager to track which students were struggling the most and in what areas, after last year’s disruptive learning. She said it’s been trickier this year to identify students who have special needs — it’s sometimes unclear if a student has a disability or just needs more learning time to catch up after an unconventional year.

But her work this year hasn’t been what she anticipated. For the past three weeks she’s been substituting for a special education classroom whose teacher left mid-year. She said it’s unclear if the school will actually be able to hire a replacement so she can return to her data work.

“It feels a little bit hopeless,” Seese said.

In a year when so many students are struggling, specialists like Seese, including those who pull students out of class to give them more targeted teaching, are essential to getting them back on track. But as Aurora deals with the nationwide struggle to find enough substitute teachers, the district’s interventionists and learning specialists frequently are being asked to lead classrooms instead of working individually with students or helping teachers tailor their lesson plans.

The Aurora district knew that intervention work was going to be critical to helping students catch up. Some schools hired additional specialists, and many are offering tutoring on weekends or after school.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat

Reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado

Read More:

The Latest

Amid Colorado’s substitute shortages, school specialists are filling in while juggling their own work

The Aurora district knew that intervention work was going to be critical to helping students catch up. Some schools hired additional specialists, and many are offering tutoring on weekends or after school.

Education
Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat
31 minutes ago

“I can’t vote for it”: Joe Manchin says he cannot back Democrats’ Build Back Better bill

The news is a blow to the Democratic members of Colorado congressional delegation, who have been pushing hard for the legislation's passage

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
9:04 AM MST

Is Colorado home to an ancient astronomical observatory? The question is testing archaeological limits.

Sun Temple in Mesa Verde National Park may have allowed Ancestral Puebloans to monitor the heavens. Unraveling its mysteries requires overcoming archaeology’s troubled past.

News
David Gilbert
4:50 AM MST

What the staff at Poor Richard’s Books thinks you should be reading right now

Ideas from book experts for your next great read

SunLit
The Colorado Sun
2:13 AM MST

See more stories