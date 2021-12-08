Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Rocky Mountain National Park ranger injured in shootout near Fall River entrance

A person in a car involved in a law enforcement pursuit earlier in the day also was shot. A second person in the car was uninjured and is in police custody

The Associated Press
3:21 PM MST on Dec 8, 2021

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — A shootout during a traffic stop at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in an earlier pursuit with law enforcement.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says the shooting happened after the ranger stopped a driver on the east side of the park Wednesday morning, near the Fall River entrance. The park ranger was shot but was wearing a ballistic vest and was not seriously injured.

One of the suspects also was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital. The other suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Authorities say the two were involved in a chase outside the park earlier in the morning, but they have not released any information about what led to the shooting. The FBI is leading the investigation.

The Fall River Entrance was closed on the east side of the park near the town of Estes Park as the investigation continued. No other details have been released.
Rocky Mountain National Park is about 50 miles northwest of Denver.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Rocky Mountain National Park ranger injured in shootout near Fall River entrance

A person in a car involved in a law enforcement pursuit earlier in the day also was shot. A second person in the car was uninjured and is in police custody

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Fourth teen charged with attempted murder in Aurora’s Hinkley High School shooting

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
12:12 PM MST

Masks, COVID vaccines will be optional in Douglas County schools, new board majority decides

Board President Mike Peterson said the goal is to provide students with a consistent, predictable masking policy and move to a system where individual accommodations are made instead of broad mandates

Education
Jessica Gibbs
8:36 AM MST

Pfizer says its COVID booster offers protection against omicron variant

Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people harbored levels of omicron-neutralizing antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses

Coronavirus
The Associated Press
8:10 AM MST

See more stories