Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Fourth teen charged with attempted murder in Aurora’s Hinkley High School shooting

The Associated Press
12:12 PM MST on Dec 8, 2021
Aurora police officers cordon off the parking lot at Hinkley High School. Three students were shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School, 1250 Chambers Road, Aurora, CO on Friday November 19, 2021. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)

AURORA — A fourth teenager has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver high school.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office said Tuesday that the 17-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first degree murder in addition to two assault counts and a count of possession of a weapon on school grounds. A court hearing was set for Dec. 15.

Three 16-year-old boys were charged Nov. 30 with attempted murder in the Nov. 19 shooting at Aurora’s Hinkley High School. Court documents say the shooting erupted after the boys went to the school with guns because of an expected fight with members of a rival gang, Sentinel Colorado reported Wednesday.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Charges against the four were filed in regular court, but their lawyers will have a chance to argue that they should be prosecuted in juvenile court instead. The Associated Press does not typically name juveniles charged with crimes.

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl were shot. Police said their injuries were not life threatening.

The shooting is one of several recent incidents involving teens that have roiled Aurora.

On Nov. 15, six students were wounded in a drive-by shooting near Aurora Central High School. On Nov. 24, a 17-year-old was killed after exchanging fire with a former police officer during an argument about careless driving, police said. On Nov. 28, five young people ranging in age from 16 to 20 were wounded near a party.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Fourth teen charged with attempted murder in Aurora’s Hinkley High School shooting

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
1 minute ago

Masks, COVID vaccines will be optional in Douglas County schools, new board majority decides

Board President Mike Peterson said the goal is to provide students with a consistent, predictable masking policy and move to a system where individual accommodations are made instead of broad mandates

Education
Jessica Gibbs
3 hours ago

Pfizer says its COVID booster offers protection against omicron variant

Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people harbored levels of omicron-neutralizing antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses

Coronavirus
The Associated Press
8:10 AM MST

Renewable Water Resources wants Douglas County as the first customer for its San Luis Valley water export plan

The start up led by former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens and his former deputy chief of staff Sean Tonner, proposed a $20 million investment of COVID recovery money to lock in future water for Douglas County at rates cheaper than Front Range cities pay today

Politics and Government
Alamosa Citizen
6:36 AM MST

See more stories