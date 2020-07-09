The Colorado Sun
Search teams with dogs joined volunteers searching the Eagle River in Gypsum on Sunday as part of a massive effort to locate 3-year-old Sebastian Castro. (Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun)

Coroner says 3-year-old boy found in Eagle River accidentally drowned

Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived

News Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

EAGLE — Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month.

Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders looked for the boy with help from drones, rescue dogs and helicopters. His body was found just east of Dotsero on Friday.

The Eagle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sebastian accidentally drowned, adding, “We hope this announcement brings closure to the family and a measure of healing to our caring community.”

No other information was released.

Rising Sun

Our articles are free to read, but not free to report

Support local journalism around the state.
Become a member of The Colorado Sun today!

$5/month

$20/month

$100/month

One-time Contribution

The latest from The Sun

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

Medics in Colorado dosed 902 people with ketamine for “excited delirium” in 2.5 years, including Elijah McClain

101 fire and rescue agencies in Colorado are allowed to administer ketamine. In 17% of the instances when they used the drug for "excited delirium" serious complications arose.

Education Primary category in which blog post is published

Jeffco Public Schools becomes second Colorado district to announce school year will begin fully remote

Jeffco is planning to begin in-person classes for students on Sept. 8

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

A Colorado woman’s knee surgeon was in-network. The surgical assistant wasn’t — and billed $1,167.

Even before any other medical bills showed up, Izzy Benasso received a notice from someone whose name she didn’t recognize