Coroner says 3-year-old boy found in Eagle River accidentally drowned

EAGLE — Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month.

Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders looked for the boy with help from drones, rescue dogs and helicopters. His body was found just east of Dotsero on Friday.

The Eagle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sebastian accidentally drowned, adding, “We hope this announcement brings closure to the family and a measure of healing to our caring community.”

No other information was released.

