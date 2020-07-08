Jeffco Public Schools will allow all students to return to school buildings this fall

This story was originally published by KUNC public radio, the NPR affiliate for Northern Colorado. More at kunc.org.

Jeffco Public Schools will allow all students, including older students, to go back to in-person learning this fall.

The district had already announced that elementary schools would open for students to return to classes five days a week. Because that plan involves grouping students to interact with only a small number of students and staff each day, district leaders had said the logistics of planning that for middle and high school students would take more time.

The district will also have a remote option for any students who want to keep learning from home.

The 43-page plan released Wednesday goes into more details.

High school students will attend a maximum of four in-person classes per school day, and may need to take some classes online. Each school will have to create a specific plan for student pickup and drop-off, building entry, symptom screening, transitions, and lunch schedules.

“Individual schools will communicate their plans to their staff and school community for review prior to implementation,” the plan states.

The plan also states face coverings will be required during the day “when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.” Teachers, for instance, can use a face shield if they are giving a lesson more than 6 feet away from students, but otherwise must also wear a mask.

Family members and visitors will not be permitted in schools, to further limit the exposure of those in the buildings.

