Denver pastor and coronavirus victim to leave hospital after seven weeks on ventilator

Big T is back.

I am over the moon to report that the Rev. Terrance Hughes, after about seven weeks on a ventilator with severe, COVID-related lung failure, is breathing on his own, out of his coma, and scheduled to be released Wednesday from the VA hospital in Aurora.

You may know Big T, as friends and family call him, as a leader in Denver’s civil rights community, co-pastor of New Covenant Christian Church/Alpha Omega Ministries Disciples of Christ, and candidate for the state House until the virus struck him in early March.

You may have read later that month the VA’s palliative care doctors told his wife, Rachel, the virus had so damaged his lungs and kidneys that, if his heart stopped, as they warned her it might, he likely would not survive. They asked if she wanted them to try resuscitating him.

“I would like for you to try it,” she told them, her voice weak from her own bout of COVID-19.

Big T, 56, was the Aurora VA’s first COVID-19 patient, admitted on March 9. In early April, doctors had been making some progress trying to wean him off more than three weeks on a ventilator until fluctuations in his heart rate and blood pressure forced them to put him back on for another three. It seemed like a devastating setback, given that most COVID-19 patients haven’t survived prolonged ventilator use, let alone two rounds of it.

Dr. Tim Amass, one of Big T’s pulmonary specialists, warned in April that a second round might be necessary.

“We anticipated setbacks,” he said Tuesday.

